Gucci Mane Just paid the ultimate tribute to Memphis super star Young Dolph. Press play and peep the real life bars that Guwop shared with fans. Paper Route Empire the legacy of Dolph just has been giving another iconic cosign from the streets to the streets.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

