Looks like the Atlanta lottery female is tapping in with some southern rituals above. Press play to check out how Mulatto aka Big Latto was able to hold her own

while riding a mechanical bull. Was it the liquor or the limelight that gassed her up to ake a chance? Check it our for yourself.

