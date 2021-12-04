Technical Speaking News

Go Daddy What!:techniques to install Pegasus on iPhones without the user’s knowledge and gains access to the device’s files, messages, microphone and camera, and Apple’s lawsuit seeks to block NSO Group from using its products. T-Mobile Scandal: The FCC said T-Mobile US Inc will pay $19.5 million in a settlement agreement over a June 2020 outage that caused a “complete failure” of more than 23,000 calls to 911 after routing and software problems worsened a network failure. The FCC said T-Mobile also will commit to other measures, including improving communications of emergency call center outages. Black & Grown Alert The Federal Communications Commission approved Verizon Communications Inc.’s acquisition of pre-paid phone provider TracFone Wireless Inc. in a transaction worth more than $6 billion. The FCC’s approval came after Verizon pledged to protect low-income customers from price increases and keep them enrolled in the Lifeline subsidy program, meaning the deal could close as soon as Wednesday. Fighting Racism on Facebook Meta Platform Researchers at Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook presented a plan to aggressively overhaul the platform’s software to remove racist hate speech but saw that plan quashed by executives, who predicted pushback from “conservative partners,” according to two people familiar with the internal debate and internal company documents exclusively obtained by The Washington Post. Top executives reportedly said the overhaul might favor some vulnerable groups over others, but the decision not to proceed left minorities more likely to encounter hate speech on the platform, said people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal matters.Up to 1.2 million customers with website hosting service GoDaddy Inc. may have had their data accessed and exposed by hackers starting in early September, the company told the Securities and Exchange Commission. GoDaddy said the hackers used a compromised password to access its services and could have set up inactive and active customers’ email addresses and customer numbers for phishing attacks. They Are Watching: Apple Inc. sued Israeli software surveillance company NSO Group, alleging that its Pegasus spyware targeted Apple customers, products, servers and the company itself. Researchers say NSO has developed hacking