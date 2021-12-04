Technical Speaking News

TTO Articles
Go Daddy What!:Up to 1.2 million customers with website hosting service GoDaddy Inc.may have had their data accessed and exposed by hackers starting inearly September, the company told the Securities and ExchangeCommission. GoDaddy said the hackers used a compromised password toaccess its services and could have set up inactive and active customers’email addresses and customer numbers for phishing attacks.They Are Watching:Apple Inc. sued Israeli software surveillance company NSO Group,alleging that its Pegasus spyware targeted Apple customers, products,servers and the company itself. Researchers say NSO has developedhacking techniques to install Pegasus on iPhones without the user’sknowledge and gains access to the device’s files, messages, microphoneand camera, and Apple’s lawsuit seeks to block NSO Group from using itsproducts.T-Mobile Scandal:The FCC said T-Mobile US Inc will pay $19.5 million in a settlementagreement over a June 2020 outage that caused a “complete failure” ofmore than 23,000 calls to 911 after routing and software problemsworsened a network failure. The FCC said T-Mobile also will commit toother measures, including improving communications of emergency callcenter outages.Black & Grown AlertThe Federal Communications Commission approved Verizon CommunicationsInc.’s acquisition of pre-paid phone provider TracFone Wireless Inc. ina transaction worth more than $6 billion. The FCC’s approval came afterVerizon pledged to protect low-income customers from price increases andkeep them enrolled in the Lifeline subsidy program, meaning the dealcould close as soon as Wednesday.Fighting Racism on Facebook Meta PlatformResearchers at Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook presented a plan toaggressively overhaul the platform’s software to remove racist hatespeech but saw that plan quashed by executives, who predicted pushbackfrom “conservative partners,” according to two people familiar with theinternal debate and internal company documents exclusively obtained byThe Washington Post. Top executives reportedly said the overhaul mightfavor some vulnerable groups over others, but the decision not toproceed left minorities more likely to encounter hate speech on theplatform, said people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discusssensitive internal matters.

