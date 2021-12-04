Technical Speaking News

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Go Daddy What!:



Up to 1.2 million customers with website hosting service GoDaddy Inc.

may have had their data accessed and exposed by hackers starting in

early September, the company told the Securities and Exchange

Commission. GoDaddy said the hackers used a compromised password to

access its services and could have set up inactive and active customers’

email addresses and customer numbers for phishing attacks.



They Are Watching:



Apple Inc. sued Israeli software surveillance company NSO Group,

alleging that its Pegasus spyware targeted Apple customers, products,

servers and the company itself. Researchers say NSO has developed

hacking techniques to install Pegasus on iPhones without the user’s

knowledge and gains access to the device’s files, messages, microphone

and camera, and Apple’s lawsuit seeks to block NSO Group from using its

products.



T-Mobile Scandal:



The FCC said T-Mobile US Inc will pay $19.5 million in a settlement

agreement over a June 2020 outage that caused a “complete failure” of

more than 23,000 calls to 911 after routing and software problems

worsened a network failure. The FCC said T-Mobile also will commit to

other measures, including improving communications of emergency call

center outages.



Black & Grown Alert



The Federal Communications Commission approved Verizon Communications

Inc.’s acquisition of pre-paid phone provider TracFone Wireless Inc. in

a transaction worth more than $6 billion. The FCC’s approval came after

Verizon pledged to protect low-income customers from price increases and

keep them enrolled in the Lifeline subsidy program, meaning the deal

could close as soon as Wednesday.





Fighting Racism on Facebook Meta Platform



Researchers at Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook presented a plan to

aggressively overhaul the platform’s software to remove racist hate

speech but saw that plan quashed by executives, who predicted pushback

from “conservative partners,” according to two people familiar with the

internal debate and internal company documents exclusively obtained by

The Washington Post. Top executives reportedly said the overhaul might

favor some vulnerable groups over others, but the decision not to

proceed left minorities more likely to encounter hate speech on the

platform, said people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss

sensitive internal matters.

