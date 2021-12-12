Megan Thee Stallion Is A College Graduate!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a college graduate. On Saturday, Meg walked across the stage at Texas Southern University’s commencement. She received her bachelor of science degree in health administration. Even though she’s been the number one “Hot Girl” for the last few years, she’s never lost sight of her education. She told PEOPLE, “I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?’ I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

Source: Source.com

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.