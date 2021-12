The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It appears that Drake was dead ass serious about Yk Osiris paying off his basket ball series bet for $60 grand. Yk has been trending the last few weeks for owing money to

various artist like Boosie, & Lil Baby. Press play to peep the action behind the scenes when, Drake wasn’t going out with out compensation. Welp, it sounds like Osiris

stepped up to the plate and handled business.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: