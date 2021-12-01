Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Hard Drive Of 2Pac’s Former Bodyguard To Be Auctioned Containing Late Rapper’s Rare Music & Photos

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Even after 25 years since his tragic murder, West Coast rap legend Tupac Shakur is still a very sought-after figure in the public eye.

One lucky bidder will soon get the opportunity to obtain some never-before-seen photos and even music from 2Pac now that a hard-drive belonging to his former bodyguard is set to hit the auction block.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to TMZ, an 83 GB drive belonging to the “Keep Ya Head Up” emcee’s ex-bodyguard, Frank Alexander, is currently listed on bidding website GottaHaveRockandRoll.com. While the minimum bid is set at $10,000, the site has an estimated selling price of $600,000 – $1,200,000. At the moment, there are zero bids with nine days left in the auction.

Take a look below at what the auction describes as a potential gem on the hard drive that could be huge for Pac fans and hip-hop heads alike, via Gotta Have Rock and Roll:

“Some of the highlights on the hard drive include a 35 second clip from a never released song — which is incredibly rare in Tupac’s recording history. The photos and videos bring you right into Tupac’s life in the mid to late 90’s and are some of the most intimate media that exists of him. Each file in this archive has been hand picked by Alexander himself, and included in our photographs above is Alexander’s work experience and resume. Frank Alexander was of course with Tupac the night he died, and was a key witness in the shooting. There are few people who could better document the life of Rap’s biggest star.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

As many may know by now, Frank Alexander was one of 2Pac’s most trusted affiliates and was even there on the night he was shot and killed in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. Sadly, Alexander died back in 2013 due to a possible suicide or gun accident.

You can monitor the rare 2Pac hard-drive auction over on GottaHaveRockandRoll.com, which will donate 10% of the winning proceeds to the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation.

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

1994 Source Awards

Rap Fans React To Fat Joe Saying DaBaby Is The 2021 Version Of 2Pac

10 photos Launch gallery

Rap Fans React To Fat Joe Saying DaBaby Is The 2021 Version Of 2Pac

Continue reading Rap Fans React To Fat Joe Saying DaBaby Is The 2021 Version Of 2Pac

Rap Fans React To Fat Joe Saying DaBaby Is The 2021 Version Of 2Pac

Making comparisons in hip-hop can get you knee-deep in trouble with fans of the genre, but they also can warrant praise if coming from a respected figure in the game. Unfortunately, while Fat Joe is most definitely a hip-hop OG that warrants respect amongst his peers and those that came after him, the "Lean Back" vet set the entire Internet on fire after claiming that DaBaby is the most comparable artist to late hip-hop legend 2Pac. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. While appearing on the revived version of Rap City earlier this week, referred to now as Rap City '21, Joey Crack was asked by OG host Big Tigger a few rapid fire questions based off who he felt was the "2021 version" of whoever artist he mentioned. Starting off with Pac, Fat Joe admitted that was a hard one by saying, "you’re asking me some crazy stuff," before ultimately adding, "I would say DaBaby." https://www.instagram.com/p/CU8lI-ClSpm/ From there, the floodgates opened on social media with many going against the Bronx-bred rap king's opinion. DaBaby even chimed in to not only agree with Joe but also predict the backlash his comment would create, writing on his social media, "they gon’ salt that down too Crack," and also adding, "This gone make n***as slam they iPhone on the floor @fatjoe." STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! After getting criticized publicly, Joe jumped on Twitter to clarify his original comment, writing, "No ones 2pac there’s only one but i was asked the question and da baby a super real one he lives what he raps about." Whether or not the "SUGE" rapper's recent controversy played a part in those who disagreed is subjective, but we respect him sparking an interesting debate. https://twitter.com/fatjoe/status/1448089633242370048 Take a look below at some people who were ready to shed "so many tears" over Fat Joe saying DaBaby is the 2021 version of 2Pac: READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="app feed" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Hard Drive Of 2Pac’s Former Bodyguard To Be Auctioned Containing Late Rapper’s Rare Music & Photos  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Close