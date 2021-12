The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Here we are again witnessing another call out courtesy of Big Draco aka Soulja Boy. It appears that another set of artist have hit him with the feature okey doke. As in reaching out to him for a verse , he completes request and still gets left off the final song. Kanye did it first, now after watching this live it appears that Lil Yatchy & Stunna 4 Vegas have some explaining to do.

