After ‘Jeopardy!’ Snub, LeVar Burton Gets The Last Laugh

LeVar Burton should have been the next host of “Jeopardy!” but that dream didn’t come to fruition.

Burton hasn’t let that failure slow him down. The former ‘Reading Rainbow’ personality has teamed up with Hasbro and eOne to bring the family favorite trivia game “Trivial Pursuit” to television.

Burton will host and executive produce the new show with help from his production company LeVar Burton Entertainment, Tara Long, and Geno McDermott from eOne.

“’Trivial Pursuit’ is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe,” Burton told Variety in an interview about the upcoming series. “I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.”

LeVar Burton is one of the most important figures in American pop culture. He has starred in popular television shows such as ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Reading Rainbow.’ His iconic portrayal of Kunta Kinte is a mandatory watch in all black households. He was only 19-years-old when he got the part and it was his first professional audition. The role garnished him an Emmy nomination for an outstanding lead actor for a single appearance in a drama or comedy series. Roots received 37 Emmy nominations and won nine.

Burton was one of the more popular choices to replace Alex Trebek on “Jeopardy!” Although he didn’t receive the highest ratings during his short hosting stint, social media raved about wanting Burton as their full-time host.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings eventually took over full-time hosting duties at “Jeopardy!” leaving the opportunity for Burton to find his next true calling–“Trivial Pursuit.”

“His love for intellectual curiosity paired with his ability to connect with audiences worldwide make him the perfect partner to bring Hasbro’s beloved trivia game to households in a new and exciting way,” said Tara Long in an interview with Variety.

“Trivial Pursuit” is one of the most popular board games in the world. It is available in more than 26 countries and 17 languages. Over 100 million copies have been sold worldwide.

No network has picked up the show as of yet, but its television debut should make a splash across the globe.

UPDATED: 1:00 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021 -- National Read A Book Day, which falls on Monday, couldn't come at a better time. Not only is the start of the school year upon us, what with students loading their backpacks with books and other study materials. But it is also a time when there is no shortage of books addressing certain unavoidable topics like race that fuel conversations in the classroom and at home. MORE: 5 Books Addressing Race That Every Teen Should Read And while there are many ways to stay informed in the age of the internet, opening up a book and reading it is a true throwback that provides experiences that aren't always accessible online. All of which is why at NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth. MORE: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It's jarring news.

