According to local news reports Memphis rapper, Young Dolph is a victim of a fatal shooting in his hometown.

Police authorities have confirmed Adolph Robert Thorton Jr. was shot and killed at Makeda’s Cookies, a local bakery in his hometown.

The owner of the bakery, Maurice Hill told FOX13 that his employees said Young Dolph walked into the store to purchase cookies when someone then drove up and killed him around 1p.m. Wednesday.

