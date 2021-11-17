Drake & Kanye Are Besties Again Thanks To J. Prince

Three years later and two of hip hops greatest artists have put their differences aside for the greater good! It all started as a rap beef between Drake & Pusha T, when Pusha put out the record “Infrared” that took a LOT of shots at Drake. The “6 God” responded and things got heated when Pusha T released “The Story of Adidon” revealing to the world that Drake had a son.

Initially Drake assumed that Kanye told Pusha T about his son, but Yeezy denied and even apologized for all the drama stirring up. Time went on, and the two continued to go back and forth over social media with Drake even sharing on the Rap Radar podcast, “There’s something there that bothers him deeply and yeah, I can’t fix it for him. It just is what it is.”

Fast forward to this year, and West leaks Drake’s home address on Twitter-then allegedly Drake had a hand in mixing up the release date of ‘Donda’ -as he prepared a diss track for West titled “7 AM On Bridle Path” on his Certified Lover Boy album that was a response to the leaked addy.

However, OG mob leader J. Prince of Rap-A-Lot met with Kanye to help the two reconcile their differences in hopes of joining forces for a benefit concert to free Chicago native and co-founder of the Gangster Disciples Larry Hoover.

It actually worked! The two were seen being buddy buddy and social media is already assuming the superstars were at the VERY address that Ye leaked!

Awwww! Don’t they look like a happy family…sorta. Way to go fellas!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P- 4P | Follow me @jazziblack on IG, Follow me @yojazziblack on Twitter

Also On 97.9 The Beat: