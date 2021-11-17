Kyle Rittenhouse Deliberations Continue

The latest ‘mainstream’ fight for justice is getting deep with the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Last August, when Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man was shot 7 times in the back and paralyzed by police officer Rusten Sheskey in Kenosha, Wisconsin, protestestors hit the streets. On that night, Rittenhouse claims he wanted to “protect his community” from rioters and showed up with a rifle slung across his chest. He shot 3 people, 2 of which died and 1 seriously injured. This month his trial began as he is charged with the following:

COUNT 1: FIRST-DEGREE RECKLESS HOMICIDE, USE OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON

COUNT 2: FIRST-DEGREE RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING SAFETY, USE OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON

COUNT 3: FIRST-DEGREE RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING SAFETY, USE OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON

COUNT 4: FIRST-DEGREE INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE, USE OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON

COUNT 5: ATTEMPTED FIRST-DEGREE INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE, USE OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON

COUNT 6: POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON BY A PERSON UNDER 18 (The judge dismissed this charge on Monday.)

