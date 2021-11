The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Welp it smells like more smoke cooking up in the Da Baby vs Danileigh drama. Dani’s Brandon to the defense on behalf of the family. Press play to peep his temperature towards his 3 month old nephews father Da Baby. Disrespected is how Dani’s brother is really feeling about the whole situation.

Pskillz (@Pskillzflo)

