BREAKING: Yella Beezy Arrest On Serious Charges

TMZ reported Yella Beezy was arrested on Friday on some serious charges. According to arrest records Beezy was arrested in Collin County on three charges: felony sexual assault, felong abandoned endangered child and misdemeanor and unlawful carrying a weapon. There are no other details to give at this time. Of course Beezy is innocent until proven guilty. Story developing….Stay close to The Beat for latest.

Click the source link to see Yella’s mugshot

Source: TMZ.com

