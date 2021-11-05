Kanye Unloads A Lot During Drink Champs Interview

Kanye spent two and a half hours with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN on Drink Champs and when asked what was the worst thing he had ever done the “DONDA” rapper was quick to mention that Big Sean was the worst artist he had ever signed to G.O.O.D Music.
Big Sean got wind of the interview and responded to Kanye’s comments.
He also said that he and Kim Kardashian are still technically married and that paperwork hasn’t been filed. Kanye had a few drinks and even a smoke or two. Check out the full episode HERE
Source: Twitter.com
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: