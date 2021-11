The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Sounds like Soulja Boy aka Big Draco is having some fun while on vacation in the midwest. Press play and peep the vibes that Draco is providing via Chicago. O block former area of King Von accepted Draco’s attendance respectfully. Watch til the end to see why exactly Soulja decided to leave so fast lol.

