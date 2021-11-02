On-Air Talent
Summer Walker Releases Tracklist for "Still Over It"

Summer Walker is about to release her highly anticipated sophomore album, “Still Over It” and the 20-track album will give fans a lot to talk about. Besides the already favorite, “Ex For A Reason” featuring JT from the City Girls, there are features with Cardi B, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell, Omarian and Ciara. Along with the tracklist she included a date beside each song which either means the day it was recorded or there is a significant event on the date that inspired the song.

 

 

With all the girl power on the album, I can’t wait to check out “Still Over It” when it’s released on November 5th.

 

Source: @IAMSUMMERWALKER

