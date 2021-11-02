Summer Walker Releases Tracklist for “Still Over It”

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Summer Walker is about to release her highly anticipated sophomore album, “Still Over It” and the 20-track album will give fans a lot to talk about. Besides the already favorite, “Ex For A Reason” featuring JT from the City Girls, there are features with Cardi B, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell, Omarian and Ciara. Along with the tracklist she included a date beside each song which either means the day it was recorded or there is a significant event on the date that inspired the song.

With all the girl power on the album, I can’t wait to check out “Still Over It” when it’s released on November 5th.

Source: @IAMSUMMERWALKER

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.