Kodak Black Just Did The Unthinkable During Breast Cancer Month

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leave it up to the Florida flame Kodak Black himself, to keep a open ear and a warm heart to the current month that we’re all recognizing the month. Check out what Kodak did for women who’ are battling breast cancer. Kodak always finds away to give back to the community or less fortunate. This is the same guy who donated a large amount of money to a school library. Also this is the same guy who passed out air conditions to his former neighborhood a couple months ago.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: