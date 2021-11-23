Is Giveon Like All These Other Ninjas?

Don’t we hate when our favorite lowkey celebrity couples without drama get caught slipping w/ madness? Seems like there could be trouble in paradise with Giveon and Justine Skye after she shared some pretty emotional tweets. See below!

…like VERY emotional.

Our girl is EVEN wearing less and going out more!

But it seems like you can’t keep a queen down!

The Kickback with Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow me on Twitter @yojazziblack

Also On 97.9 The Beat: