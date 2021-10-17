1 In 3 Men Would Give Up Football For This…

One in three men say they would give up football for two months if they could lose 20 lbs. According to a Nutrisystem OnePoll 30 percent of men over 30 would give up the sport and a chance at a bigger paycheck if they could lose their belly fat. Thirty-seven percent of men polled say they gain weight during football season.
Source: Studyfinds.com
