1 In 3 Men Would Give Up Football For This…

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

One in three men say they would give up football for two months if they could lose 20 lbs. According to a Nutrisystem OnePoll 30 percent of men over 30 would give up the sport and a chance at a bigger paycheck if they could lose their belly fat. Thirty-seven percent of men polled say they gain weight during football season.

Would you give up football for a slimmer body? H

Would you give up a bigger paycheck or your favorite sport to lose weight? Hit me up on my socials and let me know! @officialkikij

Source: Studyfinds.com

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.