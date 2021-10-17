1 In 3 Men Would Give Up Football For This…

On-Air Talent
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

One in three men say they would give up football for two months if they could lose 20 lbs. According to a Nutrisystem OnePoll 30 percent of men over 30 would give up the sport and a chance at a bigger paycheck if they could lose their belly fat. Thirty-seven percent of men polled say they gain weight during football season.

Would you give up football for a slimmer body? H

Would you give up a bigger paycheck or your favorite sport to lose weight? Hit me up on my socials and let me know! @officialkikij

Source: Studyfinds.com

