If Chloe Is Doing “Too Much”, Haters Aren’t Doing Enough

Everybody always has something to say, especially when you’re doing good! In Chloe Bailey’s case, the young ICON has done her best to stay active with the release of her solo debut “Have Mercy” and still manage to be out the way. However, it seems like her performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon caused quite a stir…and for what-we don’t know. Check out the performance below and see for yourself.

