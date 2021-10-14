H.E.R. Comes To Dallas, Shows Out With Jazzi Black During Interview

H.E.R. pulled up to the city last night and DID THE DAMN THANG! See IG post below!

PLUS Jazzi Black got to kickback with H.E.R. and catch up on life…literally! They talk about how to find your passion, even if you’re unsure + how H.E.R. mom had H.E.R. eating Filipino food as a kid while she watched other kids eat McDonalds. If that’s not enough, she shares how she linked up with Erykah Badu and what they talked about, and also how she remembers finding out KC & the Sunshine Band were white as a kid LOL! Must Watch!

The Kickback W/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-1P, Saturdays 1P- 4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

Also On 97.9 The Beat: