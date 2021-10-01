Boosie Honors Mo3 In New Movie, Bill Cosby Supports

So Boosie’s director hat is getting big with his new movie titled “My Struggle!” The movie details pivotal moments in the Louisiana natives life and of course the journey of his musical career. With a budget of only about $250,000, Badazz flipped the script and brought in about $1 million on the FIRST DAY of the release last Friday!

Of course none of that could have happened without Big Draco AKA Soulja Boy being the First Rapper to buy the movie. Don’t believe it? Check out the screenshot below!

It also probably helped that Bill Cosby supported the film too! Click the pic for a full view to read what the comedian said showing his support, and this was NOT a joke-he was dead serious!

What’s even more beautiful is during an interview with VLAD, Boosie details how he made the decision to honor MO3 in the film-even though his scene was a bit disturbing due to the rappers tragic murder last November. He mentions the relationship with 3’s mother, and how he contemplated taking him completely out of the movie but he knew Mo3 would’ve charged him up if he did.

Boosie made sure NO pirates came to steal his movie and made it available only through his website boosiemovie.com for $19.99! Smart man! Check it out and let us know what you think!

