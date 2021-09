The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Welp just in time for the fall, DFW’s very own Dorrough drops a new visual to his recent banger called “Hit A Lick”. Starring him and the H town sauce god, Sauce Walker.

Press play to see if you can spot the hot spots around the DFW that they filmed in.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: