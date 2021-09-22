So Border Patrol Is Whipping Immigrants Now? Chris Brown Fights Back!

If you thought the headline was just clickbait, it’s not. Real footage of US Border Patrol using whips to control illegal immigrants from entering the country has surfaced and it’s causing quite a ruckus-RESPECTFULLY. In the viral videos, you see agents on horseback confronting and whipping a Haitian man in the Rio Grande-Del Rio, Texas. The White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the WH needs more information on the matter, but it looks like the proof is in the pudding. Check out the footage below!

Many celebrities have spoken out about the matter like Chris Brown, who expressed sincere concern about the strategies that our US Border takes.

As if there weren’t enough issues in the world, the last thing we need is a time machine making black people relive the horrors of slavery. Justice MUST be served!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow me on IG @jazziblack, Follow me on Twitter @yojazziblack

Also On 97.9 The Beat: