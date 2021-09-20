DFW
City Girl JT May Be Pregant After All

Welp another week not for the weak. It seems as if the City Girl rapper JT, maybe perhaps  eating for two these days. The internet lurkers, may have spotted out 2 distinct

facts that say if one is having a baby or not. If it wasn’t the blue body suit with the baby bump front and center, fans spotted out on JT’S ig a bracelet. This “bracelet” is usually

always worn during the morning sickness phase. Of course no one doubts that Lil Uzi isn’t the father. As of now there’s no direct answer but 1 plus 1 will always equal two.

