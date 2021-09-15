DFW’s Very Own Moses Uvere Charts #1 On Itunes

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Work hard Wednesday is upon us yet another week in 2021 . As you know Dallas Fort Worth MetroPlex is the home, and birth place to an extremely high volume of young thriving artist destined on the greatness. From Erykah Badu, Vanilla Ice, Dorrough, Bobby Sessions, to 10 K caash, & even Kaash Paige. If there names alone don’t make your eyebrows raise, their individual craft of music will draw you in to their element easily. Another name to add to that list sounds like its gonna be Moses Uvere. This Cristian Hip Hop heartbeat is scratching the surface and taking off thanks to his recent album that charted #1 on Itunes for five consecutive days. While taking a different approach to the top of the star game, peep the vibe in the above link. Moses Uvere is no stranger to the good man upstairs, having a strong faith in God has motivated and conditioned his craft into a evolving artist with a long future. Press play and check out the visuals to one of his popular songs ” So You Know” that has helped him chart on Itunes.

