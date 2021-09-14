Lil Wayne Just Crowned A New Female Rapper

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

When your childhood favorite rapper crowns his new signee the attention is real. On top of it being Lil Wayne aka the New Orleans goat, its a new female on the block.

According to the internet abroad Mellow Racks, is Kodak Black ex’ girl friend. Is it the bars, beauty, or both that influenced the perhaps best rapper alive to bring onto his team. Peep the vibes,

via Miami at the legendary Club Liv.

