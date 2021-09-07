Where The Bag At Dallas Cowboys?

Looks like America’s Team just got some extra spending cash this season, but at what cost?

According to the Dallas Cowboys website,” The Cowboys have created $5 million in extra salary cap space by restructuring quarterback Dak Prescott’s 2021 base salary, converting $6.5 million into signing bonus money.” Not a bad move for the billion dollar franchise.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t the only one that was hit. Ezekiel Elliot also had his contract ‘restructured’, which freed up about $7 million for the gang.

This really isn’t as bad as it sounds for these two. It helps the Cowboys have more room to hire players, coaches, and staff accordingly. Jerry Jones recently said in an interview with 105.3 The Fan, “It was looking around the corner, looking at what you’re going to need as you move through, if you will, even this season but certainly into next season. It was anticipated when we made the contract and it’s part of the contract that allows you to manage your roster. Everything about it was expected.” Now it looks like we play the waiting game to see if this extra money is going to take us to the Super Bowl this year!

