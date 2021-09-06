Drake Is Literally Deep In The Heart Of Texas

If you can’t tell by now, Drake has a little bit of an obsession with the Lone Star State- but who wouldn’t? With our style, southern slang, and not to mention the BEST homestyle cooking you can find, it makes us wonder why other celebrities haven’t taken to Home of the Bluebonnet with as much enthusiasm as “The Boy.” He’s dedicated many songs and albums to the DFW’s cousin down 45, and shown SO much love-that on June 10, 2014 former Houston mayor Annise Parker granted ‘Drake Day’ in Houston. It was only right that he held a private listening party for his latest album release Certified Lover Boy in H-Town! They say everything is Bigger in Texas; check out how he pulled up last night in TRUE Texas fashion with his private plane, OVO double cups, and a custom skating rink!

