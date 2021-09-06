For the Love of Football and…Mayo?

Here in the DFW we’re used to tradition when attending the State Fair Classic where PVAMU takes on Grambling State University! What we don’t think about, is all the other college football classics happening around the USA and the…interesting traditions they’ve created as well. For example, Duke’s Mayo Classic, held annually in Charlotte at the Bank of America Stadium where the Carolina Panthers play is one of the biggest college football games in the nation!

One thing that’s different about this game is four college teams play against each other instead of just two, and their first game was between Clemson and Georgia. The other thing- well, they like to have ACTUAL “mayo-eating competitions.” 🤢🤮 Mayo has NEVER been that delicious, but check out the 21 second clip below if you can stomach it.

