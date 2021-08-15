Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued By His Sexual Assault Victim

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are being sued over accusations of harassing, Jennifer Hough, who was a victim of an attempted rape by Petty in 1994. Petty remains a registered sex offender in California after being convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. The NY Times is reporting that the victim, Jennifer Hough, is now accusing the couple of witness intimidation, infliction of emotional distress, and harassment, according to new documents from the civil lawsuit.

Hough claims Nicki has used “her celebrity platform” to “bash” herm, which Hough says started after the Young Money rapper and Petty began dating in 2018. Ms. Hough “has not worked since May of 2020 due to severe depression, paranoia, constant moving, harassment, and threats from the defendants and their associates,” the lawsuit says. “She is currently living in isolation out of fear of retaliation.”

In the past Nicki has been accused of being a bully at times so Ms. Hough’s lawsuit could carry some weight. Do you think Nicki bullied Petty’s accuser?

Source: NYTimes

