Meek Mill Freestyle 2021 (Parental Advisory)

The Dream Chaser is back with the bars. Meek Mill spits a hot new freestyle for the brand. Motivating the culture with this one, entitle Mandela, in reference to Nelson Mandela. Press pray for the action & activity of the Philly rapper switching up the context. Rapping on poverty, police, & more. Peep the bars. After recently mentioning he had writers block while in the studio with Lil Baby & Durk , its safe to say he ins’t blocked anymore.

