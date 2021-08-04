The Lox Wanted All the Smoke At The VERZUZ Against Dipset

Last night’s Verzuz battle showed hip-hop in its purest form as The Lox and Dipset went head to head in New York at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.

Let’s start with Jadakiss playfully disrespecting Juelz Santana mid-battle rap…because they’re friends in real life.

But Cam’ron came back with that FIRE!

Of course Twitter was on a ROLL, (and it was obvious Jadakiss won…by himself) but they managed to show everybody it was ALL LOVE & HIP HOP. (pun intended)

Pretty sure this is also the first Verzuz that’s turned into a one-man show. Jada had a field day after the event.

