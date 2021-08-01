Did DaniLeigh Confirm Her Baby Daddy?

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

DaniLeigh sent a message to fans with her latest Instagram post. While posing in a brown two piece biker short set with her VERY pregnant body on display, the “Easy” singer captioned the multi-picture post “daBiggest” followed by a hollow heart emoji. The term “daBiggest” is something her former boyfriend DaBaby says often on stage and in his music.

The post seems to confirm fan’s suspicions that she had a gut full of DaBaby. DaniLeigh confirmed the gender of her baby a couple of weeks ago when she posted pictures from her gender reveal/baby shower. The new mom will bring another daughter into DaBaby’s life, he is the father of 3-year-old Princess Renny and a 7-month-old, rumored to be named, “Nova” with ex, MeMe.

DaBaby has yet to confirm he’s the father of DaniLeigh’s baby bump, but by the way she looks we’ll get confirmation any day now.

Do you think DaniLeigh officially confirmed DaBaby as the father of her daughter? Let’s talk about it! Hit me up on all social media @officialkikij

Source: Pitchfork

– @officialkikij

