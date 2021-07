The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Huncho Quavo got caught lacking in Atlanta , over the weekend. But This lacking may have help co-sign the “Water Boys” who’ve become infamous for catching celebrities riding around Atlanta stunting, in traffic with the “help our hustle mentality”. Press play and see what they are selling now instead of water. Quavo pretty much just endorsed their brand.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: