Even though he lives for high fashion A$AP Rocky has brought it back to the streets. He and his boo Rihanna came to the South Bronx to capture some gritty visuals for his new album.

As spotted on GQ the Harlem Native went viral when he and RiRi were spotted in the Boogie Down last week. On Sunday, July 11 the pair shot several scenes throughout the Longwood section of the Bronx. In typical Mob fashion he brought a mix of street style and couture to the iconic neighborhood.

During one shot the celebrity couple were just casually catching a vibe on a staircase. The two seemingly shared a blunt while wearing some neon fur; Rihanna with a coat and Rocky with a trapper hat. They then shot another clip where the couple was seen walking together engaged in what seemed to be a couple’s conversation. The self proclaimed “Fashion Killa” also took it to the streets in a separate scene where he was seen turning up with his crew on Simpson Street. We assume the goal here was to capture the energy of a New York City summer as they even cracked a fire hydrant for that big block party energy.

It is unclear what song they shot for and how these visuals will align with the track in question. What we do know is that A$AP Rocky’s next album All Smilez is slated for a fall release and all signs are currently pointing to this performance landing on the LP. Stay tuned mobbers.

Yerrrrr: A$AP Rocky Brings Rihanna To The South Bronx To Shoot New Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

