The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Our very own, Pinky KillaCorn has dropped the music video to her hit “Positive Vibes”! Born and raised in Northwest DC, KillaCorn has been creating her own lane in the entertainment industry since the age of 7. In 2012, she began her solo career as “Pinky KillaCorn”, a name made partly from her favorite food “corn”. Through her career she’s had many trials, tribulations and triumphs since dropping her debut album “KillaCorn” on August 6, 2012. She has continued to make a name for herself with tours all over!

No matter how big she gets, Pinky KillaCorn never forgets about home. In her single Positive Vibes you can definitely feel the DMV (DC, Maryland & Virginia) throughout. The breakdown at the end with shoutouts to the Metropolitan area is a vibe for sure.

“It’s all positive vibes and all these Js sparked up like it’s the Fourth of July but we celebrate Juneteenth!” in honor of the holiday weekend. Checkout the full music video below…

MORE DMV MUSIC:

Pinky KillaCorn’s “Positive Vibes” Music Video Is Just What We Need Right Now was originally published on kysdc.com