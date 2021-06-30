Breaking News
Bill Cosby To Be Free From Prison After Sexual Assault Case Tossed

Today the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned 83 year old Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction AND ordered his release from prison after finding that he was denied protection against self-incrimination.

About 58 women have come out to say that Cosby sexually assaulted or raped them from the mid-1960’s to the late 2000’s. According to the Washington Post, the accusations span across 19 cities, 11 states and one foreign country, Canada.

The state Supreme Court said Cosby cannot be retried on the same charges.

 

