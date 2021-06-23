Professor Griff Of Public Enemy Talks Gun Safety, Verzuz And More With Jazze Radio-Chica!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Professor Griff from the legendary group Public Enemy discusses the importance of Gun Safety for the African American community! He also talks about a class that he will be teaching in Frisco on June 26th. Please check out all the event information below. Professor Griff also talks about Verzuz and more with Jazze.

Event Details:

When: Saturday June 26th Classroom Session 11:10 am – 1:00 pm followed by live range drill

Where: Frisco Gun Club 6565 Eldorado Pkwy Frisco TX, 75033

For the 1st Annual Our Tribe: Shot Expo https://stayhappening.com/e/ourtribe-shot-expo-stay-ready-E2ISTNHQD77

Flavor Flav Responds To Chuck D Folllowing Being Fired From Public Enemy

