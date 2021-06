The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Looks like Drake is spending some Uncle, Father, & son time via the B ball court. Press play and peep the vibes from Drizzy as he shows his up most support for Bronny.

Lebron James was def t’d up during the game as his son Bronny returned back to teh hardwood, to show off his A game. Drake perhaps was little over excited through out the game.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

