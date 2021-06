The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Who ever said money couldn’t buy happiness , must haven’t heard of the Kardashian family. Press play to see a Lamborghini unlike any one you’ve seen before. Kim K gives us her personal tour of the $200,000 plus customized piece of machine. No sign of Kanye, so let the thirst traps begin.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: