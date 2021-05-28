The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Diddy Love is kicking off the Memorial Day weekend choosing violence after he dropped a throwback photo of his old boo J-Lo holding hands. Social media is in an uproar with it after she went back to her former fiancé, actor Ben Affleck. Jim Jones also chose violence with WGCI personality, Kendra G. when she asked about his relationship status.

Jim Jones isn’t having it still in 2021 when it comes to his long-term partner Chrissy. When he was asked about when he’s making it official with Chrissy, he had a clap back for that. The Lo Down taps into all these relationships, Dream Doll’s new song, and more.

The Lo Down: Diddy Posts TBT Picture With JLo & Jim Jones Wants People To Stop Asking When He's Marrying Chrissy

