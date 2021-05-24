Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

T.I.’s Son Was Prepared For Any Smoke Signals

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It appear as if T.I.’s son King was the victim to a bulling  situation. Details are still developing as to what & where this life lesson all went down in. From your own eyes and ears you can see King becomes very aggravated as the unknown “bully” was taken his coolness for granted. Next thing you know King becomes fed up with the B.s. and proceeds to not “pop the trunk”, but pop the front seat and grab the bag” indicating that he has a pistol for protection. Press play for the action. King was prepared for any smoke, and ready for the fire drill.

 

Dallas Global Tv , gun , King , smoke , T.I.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena
46 photos
Videos
Close