T.I.’s Son Was Prepared For Any Smoke Signals

It appear as if T.I.’s son King was the victim to a bulling situation. Details are still developing as to what & where this life lesson all went down in. From your own eyes and ears you can see King becomes very aggravated as the unknown “bully” was taken his coolness for granted. Next thing you know King becomes fed up with the B.s. and proceeds to not “pop the trunk”, but pop the front seat and grab the bag” indicating that he has a pistol for protection. Press play for the action. King was prepared for any smoke, and ready for the fire drill.

