Summer is right around the corner, and Jidenna is setting the tone for what may be a very active few months after a year of quarantine mandates. The 36-year-old artist saw his recently posted pics rack up thousands of likes on Twitter this week, as his bold new look was met with adoration on social media.

“I don’t know where the stars is at but I know where I’m at,” he wrote on May 18. As poetic as the caption was intended to be, it was definitely the photos that garnered the most attention – and comments.

With the post came plenty of commenters shooting their shot at Jidenna, check out the thirsty reaction below.

As far as relationships go, the singer has offered insight into what he looks for in a partner. In a 2019 tweet, Jidenna said love and honesty are key factors for him, and said he’s still searching for his queen.

“I believe in monogamy.” He tweeted. “I believe in polyamory. I believe in marriage. I believe in non-traditional union. There are agreements & compromises to be made in every relationship. Most of all, I believe in Love & Honesty as the foundation. I’m looking for wifey…

Hot Boy Summer: Twitter Goes Wild Over Jidenna’s New Look was originally published on wzakcleveland.com