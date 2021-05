The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

That escalated quickly, Floyd MayWeather runs into Jake Paul. Who saw this coming would have to be the security guards from. Mayweather got caught slippin’ When Jake Paul took grab at Floyd’s hat & he actually grabbed it. Press play for the action . Apparently Jake didn’t want smoke. he wanted a fire drill . Disrespectfully much or nah for the hat grab ?

