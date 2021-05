The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Woah check out your boy Quavo, live in action with a chopper. Gun range season is upon us, courtesy of the NBA All star weekend celebrity. Does his ex Saweetie have anything to do with this recent choice of stress relief or nah. Press play for the perspective of the outside world. Also, check out the courtside vibes via Offset.

