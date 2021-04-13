Danielle Kwateng Named Executive Editor of ‘Teen Vogue’

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Teen Vogue has finally named its new executive editor. According to published reports, Danielle Kwateng has been named to the post following the exit of Alexi McCammond who recently resigned as editor-in-chief after her old, racially insensitive tweets resurfaced.

“I’m so excited for the future of Teen Vogue. Our diverse and brilliant staff of editors and writers plan to continue amplifying the voices of the unheard, telling stories that normally go untold, and providing resources for teens looking to make a tangible impact in their communities,” Kwateng wrote in an introduction letter. “But we also plan to evolve with our readers, because we can’t be the young person’s guide to saving the world without you.”

Kwateng, who’s a Howard graduate and current employee of Teen Vogue, hopes that with her now being in place, the previous controversies will be a thing of the past.

“I could only dream of stepping into this role. I am honored to be able to work with a team that is committed to serving you — young, activated people with something to say,” she wrote.

As previously reported, Alexi McCammond, who was slated to start as top editor of Conde Nast’s Teen Vogue, resigned amid a firestorm of protests over racist and homophobic comments she made on social media during her college days.

The 27-year-old McCammond was seen as a rising star who covered Joe Biden’s presidential campaign last year for Axios. In 2019, the National Association of Black Journalists named her the prestigious title of emerging journalist of the year. But shortly after Conde Nast announced her hiring to helm its flagship teen magazine, deleted tweets from her more than a decade ago while she attended the University of Chicago resurfaced.

Days after McCammond’s exit, another Teen Vogue staffer, Christine Davitt, who supported McCammond’s exit, was called out for using the N-word, also in old tweets.

