According to NBC4i, several states have dropped or have plans to drop COVID-19 mask mandates, but Kroger, the country’s second-largest grocery employer, will not do so until all of their frontline workers can get a vaccine.
“To ensure the continued safety of our customers and associates, The Kroger Family of Companies will continue to require everyone in our stores across the country to wear masks until all our frontline grocery associates can receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” a Kroger spokesperson said via email Monday.
The Ohio-based company has been advocating for the prioritization of grocery store workers to receive the vaccine. Despite the CDC’s recommendation that they be among the first to receive the vaccine alongside teachers and police officers, only a handful of states have prioritized the group, according to the Washington Post.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Busta Rhymes “Boomp!,” Benny The Butcher “Famous” & More | Daily Visuals 11.30.20
- Hip Hop Spot: Fans Celebrate Nas Winning First-Ever Grammy + Freddie Gibbs Jokes About Being “Undefeated In Court” [WATCH]
- Kroger to Continue to Require Mask Until All Employees Can Get COVID Vaccine
- Cardi B Gives Flawless Skin With Urban Skin RX During The 63rd Annual Grammys
- R&B Singer Reggie Warren Of Troop Passes Away At 52
- Black Country Artist Mickey Guyton Makes GRAMMYs History!
- Tiffany Haddish Looked Radiant In Versace At The 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards
- Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Early Winners At 2021 Grammy Awards
- Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s Racist Comments Are Worse Than You Think
- Former Middleweight Boxing Legend Marvin Hagler Dead At 66
- Chloe x Halle Are Radiant As The New Faces Of Neutrogena!
Kroger to Continue to Require Mask Until All Employees Can Get COVID Vaccine was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com