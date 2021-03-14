Tiffany Haddish Looked Radiant In Versace At The 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish stole the show at last night’s Kids’ Choice Awards when she showed up in a radiant Versace dress that had her glowing and easily earned her the night’s best dressed!

Hosted by Nickelodeon alum Kenan Thompson, the award show was held at the Barker Hangar last night in Santa Monica, California, and featured some of our faves like Yara Shahidi, Tyler Perry, and even Vice President Kamala Harris who presented the Generation Change blimp to kids who’ve preserved throughout the pandemic. Although held remotely this year, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards still managed to feature stellar music performances, A-list talent, and of course, its signature slime.

Tiffany Haddish was among those who made an appearance at the event, touting a yellow Versace dress that definitely matched the theme of the evening – fun, youthful, vibrant, and full of surprises! Tiffany’s Versace plissé-twill slip dress is from the designer’s Spring 2021 collection making the actress one of the first to rock the piece on a red carpet. The beautiful slip dress features a pleated design with orange ruffles at the dress’s midi hemline and a playful, bold, and iconic Trésor de la Mer pattern of aquatic fauna that first appeared on the runway in 1992. The dress also features a fun scoop neck with a starfish set in white enamel on each strap. Tiffany paired the entire look with Versace starfish enameled earrings and orange Stuart Weitzman sandals while her platinum blonde baldie matched her aesthetic perfectly.

Tiffany also shared a few pictures of her finished look on her Instagram page, crediting her winning glam team for getting her together for the night’s festivities. “It’s my 1st time wearing @versace,” she captioned the series of photos before giving a special thanks to her glam team. “I Love the way y’all make me look.”

Tiffany’s style evolution over the last few months has truly been amazing to watch. She went from joking about wearing knock-off designers to getting her money’s worth out of her signature white Alexander McQueen dress to now, donning gorgeous Versace dresses straight off the runway! “I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, no matter how many times I want, as long as I Febreezed it,” the comedienne joked on a 2017 episode of Saturday Night Live about wearing her Alexander McQueen dress five times. We can only wonder if she’ll give this Versace dress the same treatment because this is one that’s definitely worthy of a repeat!

