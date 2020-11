Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Seems as if King Von‘s tragic death has sparked up some inner city hot topics. Press play to hear Waka Flocka’s response to what T.i. had to say about rappers, bringing their beef to Atlanta.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

